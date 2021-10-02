Frank Is Already Fighting With the Mayor on 'Blue Bloods'By Sara Belcher
Oct. 1 2021, Published 8:27 p.m. ET
Tom Selleck's Frank Reagan has his hands full with the rising crime rates in New York City in Season 12 of Blue Bloods. The new season, which premieres Oct. 1, will see our long-standing police commissioner try to quell the local crime with his limited resources — but he's already quarreling with the city's mayor over how to handle it. It's clear these two will not have that friendly of a relationship this season, but who is the current mayor of New York City in Blue Bloods?
Who is the mayor on 'Blue Bloods'? He's played by Dylan Walsh.
New York City's new fictional mayor is Peter Chase, played by Law and Order: SVU actor Dylan Walsh. Introduced in Season 10, Peter is, ironically, considered the "law and order" mayor of the city, trying to double down on local crime.
In a teaser for Season 12, shared by TV Line, the pair get into an argument about the rising crime in the city and Frank's accused inability to curb it.
"You took away anti-crime. You cut my numbers in the field and in the budget," Frank tells Peter.
"I had no choice — with the city council, I had to," Peter replies. "You don't go to war with the army you want, you go to war with the army you have."
"And we do, every day," Frank fires back.
The pair bicker back and forth over a headline that Peter claims misrepresents the situation, while Frank pleads with the mayor for better resources.
"We're just getting back on our feet and you want to scare away tourists — ranting about more crime, more guns," Peter continues. "Your job out there was to answer questions. Not to supply reporters with headlines."
"What happened to you, Pete?" Frank says. "You were the law and order mayor — you were the guy I used to have to hold back."
What happened to David Ramsey on 'Blue Bloods'?
Actor David Ramsey originally joined Blue Bloods during Season 2 when his character, Carter Poole, was elected mayor. Carter and Frank Reagan have a long history, but they managed to often put their differences aside to work together for the better of their community.
Carter's time as mayor was a tumultuous one — he even faced an assassination attempt (though thankfully he survived).
But after six seasons on the show, David decided to leave Blue Bloods behind at the end of Season 7.
While many have hoped he would return for more episodes in the future (since the show left that open for David), he's been busy over on the CW's Arrowverse shows. Since 2012, David had been appearing on Arrow as John Diggle (who may or may not be the Green Lantern), but over time, his commitment to the Arrowverse grew.
David has since reprised his role on The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Superman & Lois. The time commitment of being in the Arrowverse and on Blue Bloods would be too much for anyone to handle.
Catch Frank and new mayor Peter Chase go head-to-head when Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.