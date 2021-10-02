Frank Is Already Fighting With the Mayor on 'Blue Bloods'

Tom Selleck's Frank Reagan has his hands full with the rising crime rates in New York City in Season 12 of Blue Bloods . The new season, which premieres Oct. 1, will see our long-standing police commissioner try to quell the local crime with his limited resources — but he's already quarreling with the city's mayor over how to handle it. It's clear these two will not have that friendly of a relationship this season, but who is the current mayor of New York City in Blue Bloods?

Who is the mayor on 'Blue Bloods'? He's played by Dylan Walsh.

New York City's new fictional mayor is Peter Chase, played by Law and Order: SVU actor Dylan Walsh. Introduced in Season 10, Peter is, ironically, considered the "law and order" mayor of the city, trying to double down on local crime. In a teaser for Season 12, shared by TV Line, the pair get into an argument about the rising crime in the city and Frank's accused inability to curb it.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

"You took away anti-crime. You cut my numbers in the field and in the budget," Frank tells Peter. "I had no choice — with the city council, I had to," Peter replies. "You don't go to war with the army you want, you go to war with the army you have." "And we do, every day," Frank fires back. The pair bicker back and forth over a headline that Peter claims misrepresents the situation, while Frank pleads with the mayor for better resources.

"We're just getting back on our feet and you want to scare away tourists — ranting about more crime, more guns," Peter continues. "Your job out there was to answer questions. Not to supply reporters with headlines." "What happened to you, Pete?" Frank says. "You were the law and order mayor — you were the guy I used to have to hold back."

Article continues below advertisement