Is There Even a 'Blue Bloods' Without Tom Selleck? Inside Those Pesky Rumors

Is There Even a 'Blue Bloods' Without Tom Selleck? Inside Those Pesky RumorsBy Chrissy Bobic
There are some shows that could go on if you kill off the main character. Game of Thrones proved that better than anyone. But could Blue Bloods survive if Tom Selleck leaves the series? This isn't the first time fans have worried about him jumping ship and finding a home on a new TV show. With this show having been on for so long, some fans worry that Tom might feel his character has run its course.
On the show, Tom plays Commissioner Frank Reagan, the patriarch of the Reagan family, who have all chosen professions in law enforcement as well. He's not the softest guy and, in the past, he has faced criticism from the public as a police officer, but can you really imagine Blue Bloods without one of the Reagan family members who was with the show from the start?
Is Tom Selleck leaving 'Blue Bloods'?
In May 2020, Tom spoke to People about his future on Blue Bloods. He shared how close he felt to his co-stars and to the show in general. He also explained how he believes Blue Bloods has evolved over the years and how now, 11 seasons after the series began, it's more than just a character-driven show. Because of that, he doesn't see an end in sight.
"I don't think there is an endpoint," Tom told the outlet. "I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older."
If that's the case, then there's little chance of him leaving the series any time soon, as long as it continues to do as well as it has for the past several years.
Tom Selleck's net worth is a testament to his career.
Long before Blue Bloods, Tom was on Magnum P.I., so he knows a thing or two about playing a police officer on television. But, overall, he also knows plenty about being an actor. At 75 years old, Tom has been in the business for decades.
Because of that, his net worth is estimated to be $45 million. In addition to Blue Bloods, his recent projects include multiple Jesse Stone crime drama movies on CBS and Hallmark. Clearly, there's no slowing him down.
Will there be a Season 12 of 'Blue Bloods'?
In April 2020, amid production shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tom spoke to TVInsider about more Blue Bloods seasons. He said he felt that "the potential is limitless" in drawing up new seasons well after Season 10 ended. At the time, he was ready to get back to filming, and now that Season 11 is airing, people want to know if another has been confirmed.
While there hasn't been an official renewal announcement from CBS, Season 12 is all but certain. The show has been a mainstay on CBS for years, and many expect it to surpass even the 12 season mark. As long as the cast is on board and the viewership remains as dedicated, there will likely be more seasons ahead.
Watch Blue Bloods on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.