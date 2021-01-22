Is There Even a 'Blue Bloods' Without Tom Selleck? Inside Those Pesky Rumors

In May 2020, Tom spoke to People about his future on Blue Bloods . He shared how close he felt to his co-stars and to the show in general. He also explained how he believes Blue Bloods has evolved over the years and how now, 11 seasons after the series began, it's more than just a character-driven show. Because of that, he doesn't see an end in sight.

"I don't think there is an endpoint," Tom told the outlet. "I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older."

If that's the case, then there's little chance of him leaving the series any time soon, as long as it continues to do as well as it has for the past several years.