This Episode of 'Blue Bloods' Has Fans Thinking Robert Clohessy Is Leaving

Frank knew something was going on with Sid and that he was struggling with his mental health. It became painfully clear when he had a total breakdown in Frank's office discussing why he would not seek counseling.

He said, "Cause you don't need help, right? The great Frank Reagan doesn't need help. Just me. I'm the only one who is a basket case." Initially, it seemed that maybe Sid and his wife, Sheila (Cady Huffman), were having issues or that something terrible had happened to her.