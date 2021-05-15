'Blue Bloods' Newcomer Joe Hill's Dad Died a Tragic Death

In Season 1, the Reagan family was still struggling to pick up the pieces a little more than a year after Frank’s (Tom Selleck) eldest son, Joe, was killed in the line of duty. Joe, who was working as an NYPD detective at the time of his death, was murdered by an organization of corrupt cops.

We learn the truth about Joe’s death in Episode 22, “The Blue Templar,” after Frank’s youngest son’s life was threatened by the same organization.