Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.

After Baez’s prolonged absence in Season 12 of Blue Bloods, it appears the detective is here to stay following the Season 13 premiere. However, this season, Baez enters an entirely new phase of life: motherhood. In the Blue Bloods finale earlier this year, Baez made the decision to adopt a baby after its mother died in a horrific explosion.