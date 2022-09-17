Why Is 'Dynasty' Ending? Was the Show Canceled? Here's What We Know
It's the end of a dynasty in September 2022 — no, literally, Dynasty is ending. The CW series was a reboot of the original 80s series of the same name.
So, why is the revival series concluding with only five seasons, instead of eight like the original show (wouldn't that be the ultimate homage)? Here's what we know.
The revival of Dynasty follows a similar premise to the original — two super rich households, the Carringtons and the Colbys, both alike in dignity (more like drama), feud over money, control, relationships, power and more (hey, the Season 5 slogan was, "Stay rich or lie trying," after all).
It may be called a soap opera, but here's the tea on why Dynasty is ending for good.
Why is 'Dynasty' actually ending?
Sadly, there isn't a dramatic behind-the-scenes dish to spill when it comes to Dynasty's cancellation. It's simply a case of low ratings, according to a Deadline report.
Dynasty apparently made a lot of money for the CW through the network's streaming deal with Netflix (for Dynasty episodes). However, it wasn't enough to save the show. The show drew in good viewership for Netflix streamers, but performed poorly when episodes were broadcast live on the CW essentially.
To be fair to Dynasty, the show is just one of many that faced the CW's chopping block. Per a report from Comic Book Resources, Dynasty was one of the seven shows axed by the network this year alone. (The others? 4400, the Charmed reboot, In the Dark, Roswell New Mexico, Legacies, and Naomi.)
Whoever said seven was a lucky number clearly never worked at the CW.
We love how much the 'Dynasty' cast clearly adores each other.
The cast of Dynasty may engage in feuds familial and otherwise on the show, but it's pretty obvious from their social media posts just how much the cast adores each other.
Fallon Carrington herself, Liz Gilles, posted a video on Instagram singing the Billy Joel classic, "Piano Man," with her castmates, captioning the video with, "Farewell, my darling Dynasty. I'll miss these moments most of all."
Daniella Alonso, the actress behind Cristal Carrington, also posted a sweet tribute on her Instagram, writing, "Couldn't have imagined three years ago what this journey would've turned out to be! But I will forever be grateful for all the memories and friendships I have made along the way."
Eliza Bennett, who plays Amanda Carrington on Dynasty, told LA Confidential, "It was really emotional saying goodbye to the crew and cast literally just last month, actually. So I feel very grateful that I got to be a slice of this lovely five-year show and I feel honored and I'm excited for the fans to see what we've done with the finale on Sept. 16."
Don't miss the series finale of Dynasty on the CW tonight at 9 p.m. EST.