'We Own This City' Looks at the Scandal Surrounding Baltimore's Gun Trace Task Force

We Own This City uses time jumps to cast light on the rapid rise and inevitable fall of the GTTF, highlighting the mentality of many members of the task force.

As We Own This City seems to show, officers like Sergeant Jenkins choose the dark side partly because of the lack of consequences. As Brian Tallerico writes for Roger Ebert, police officers had to choose between pursuing their personal agenda and making the right decisions at the cost of potential reprimand.