Has the Innovative Show 'Minx' Been Renewed for Season 2 Yet?By Katherine Stinson
Apr. 16 2022, Published 9:43 a.m. ET
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Minx on HBO Max.
Joyce Prigger's (Ophelia Lovibond) career goal was to start her own feminist magazine...in the 1970's. She's rejected at every turn by countless male publishers, until Joyce meets Doug (Jake Johnson), a porn magazine publisher.
Together they collaborate and create Minx, an innovative and erotic magazine for women.
Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger. Will Joyce accept Doug's offer to take over full control of Minx magazine? (She had quit previously, after feeling like she didn't have enough creative control over a magazine she created). So has HBO Max renewed Minx for a second season yet?
The verdict is....
So HBO hasn't renewed Minx yet for a second season, but we wouldn't worry yet Minx fans. After all, HBO took almost two months to officially announce a Season 2 renewal for the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That...
Were reviews for Minx's first season generally positive? Let's refer to Rotten Tomatoes for answers.
The critics rating for Minx Season 1 was quite stellar. Minx garnered a 97% rating based off of thirty critics reviews. Shirley Li of The Atlantic praised Joyce's character in particular, writing, "Joyce’s arc helps set her apart from the stereotypical, platitude-spouting figures who sell feminism but fail to do the work required."
Judy Berman of Time summed up what she liked about Minx, writing that, "True to its title, Minx at its best is a sexy trifle, and the palpable chemistry between its leads counteracts the uptown girl/downtown boy cliché. Johnson, beloved for playing New Girl‘s secretly kind curmudgeon Nick Miller, was pretty much made for his role. As a showcase for him and for Lovibond, Minx couldn’t be more seductive."
How does the show fare with audiences? Minx has a 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 73 user ratings) and has a 7.8 out of 10 rating on IMDb (based on 3.4 thousand reviews) One IMDb user gave the show a 10/10 and wrote that, "two episodes in, and it's the best thing on TV currently."
Ellen Rappaport, the creator of Minx, told Slashfilm what she'd love to do with future seasons of Minx, if the show gets renewed. She said that she'd love the show to go all the way into the 80's, explaining that, "I think what happened was so interesting, how the whole country took a real conservative shift with Reagan being elected president and how the feminist movement really splintered in two with the pro-pornography and the anti-porn feminists."
How many seasons would that take? Ellen said, "I'd also love for them to go corporate and move to New York, sell "Minx" to a big conglomerate. See Doug in that position. I think it could go all the way there. So what is it, '72? So, I don't know. 12 seasons."
Hopefully that dream will be realized! You can stream Minx Season 1 now on HBO Max.