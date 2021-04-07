'White Boy Rick' Is Engaged to Be Married to High School Beau After Prison Release

Although White Boy Rick was behind bars for over three decades, that doesn’t mean that he has to start over now that he’s back home. In fact, he actually has a sizable nest egg to work with while rebuilding his life.

According to MdDailyRecord , White Boy Rick is sitting on a net worth of $1 million. And while the number is quite surprising knowing his history, the site reports that he was able to accumulate this amount from drug deals.

With that said, he is determined to leave behind the life of helping the FBI. He’s focused on building a family and helping those in the legal system who are less fortunate.

“I'm working to advocate for people who are in the same situation as I was – non-violent offenders who are in maximum security prisons or serving substantial sentences beyond what they should be, he tells the publication. “Where is the equity in justice? That's what I want to advocate for.”

He is also focused on building a family. Whote Boy Rick is engaged to a high school classmate and looking forward to experiencing married life.