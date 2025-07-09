Is Whitney Thore Finally Pregnant? Inside Her Artificial Insemination Journey The rumors are swirling folks! By Jennifer Farrington Published July 9 2025, 1:28 p.m. ET Source: TLC

With 13 seasons under its belt, My Big Fat Fabulous Life has always centered around Whitney Thore’s life, specifically her desire to find a lasting relationship and eventually have a baby. But it’s been a rollercoaster, as we’ve seen play out on the show. And after her ex-fiancé welcomed a baby with another woman while they were still together, it makes total sense why Whitney might decide to go the artificial insemination route.

That seems to be the main focus of Season 13 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, but fans aren’t entirely convinced she’s actually going to settle down and choose a donor. On the flip side, some think she’s already gotten pregnant. So, is she?

Is Whitney on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' pregnant?

Whitney Thore doesn’t appear to be pregnant, although she’s been very open about her artificial insemination journey during Season 13 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. It appears the entire premise of the new season, which started filming in early 2025, revolves around her considering having a baby on her own.

Viewers even get a front-row seat to her thought process while choosing a sperm donor (sorry, blue-haired, blue-eyed fellas, you’re out!). Still, a few pregnancy rumors have been swirling online, with one even tied to the mystery man she was linked to after she and Chase ended things, but there’s no real proof that she’s expecting. And that guy is not even be in the picture anymore.

Whitney soft-launched a French guy she was dating back in 2021 on Instagram, captioning the post: "I've always had a sorta love/mostly hate relationship with social media, but after the last year, it's grown even more complicated.” She continued, "So — when your French man says he values his privacy but you still wanna share him, this is what social media gets,” per People.

While they managed to carry on a long-distance relationship for some time, ahead of the Season 12 premiere, Whitney confirmed in an exclusive interview with Distractify that they had went their separate ways. And the photos of them together have since disappeared from her page.

Still, Whitney doesn’t seem to be giving up on motherhood anytime soon. She’s called her decision to try getting pregnant her “most intentional act to get pregnant,” in a July 2025 interview with People — and there’s even a chance viewers could see that journey lead to a pregnancy by the end of Season 13.

Some fans don’t even think Whitney Thore wants to be a mom.

Although Whitney genuinely seems concerned that her time to have a child is running out, hence why she’s considering bringing a baby into the world and raising it on her own, not everyone is buying it. Some fans aren’t even convinced she really wants to be a mom.