What Is Whitney Way Thore's Net Worth? The 'MBFFL' Star Has Been on TLC Since 2015

Over the years, TLC viewers have come to learn a lot about Whitney Way Thore. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star has shared a lot of her life on the small screen, from her journey with weight loss to her search for Mr. Right.

Article continues below advertisement

The show first premiered back in 2015, and since then, Whitney has become a bona fide reality TV star. With all of her success, fans can't help but wonder: What is Whitney's net worth? Let's explore...

Article continues below advertisement

What is Whitney Way Thore's net worth?

Whitney was born in Greensboro, N.C., April 14, 1984. In high school, she played soccer and did swimming and dancing. She later reflected to the News & Record that even though she was thin, she still "felt just about as fat as I do now." Amid a battle with disordered eating and low self-confidence, she eventually found that within her first year of college at Appalachian State University, she'd gained 100 pounds. She would later learn that she had polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), and that this contributed to her weight gain.

After graduation, Whitney initially lived in South Korea for a while, teaching English to students. When she returned stateside, she got into radio production, landing a gig as an on-air producer for Jared & Katie in the Morning on 107.5 KZL in North Carolina. Listeners came to affectionately know her as "Producer Whitney." By this point, Whitney had been learning over time to love her body, which inspired her to start the "No Body Shame" campaign. Part of this included posting dancing videos to the radio station's YouTube page.

Article continues below advertisement

The videos were called "Fat Girl Dancing." One day, when she was unable to get one of the videos to upload properly to the YouTube account, she ended up posting it to her Facebook page — and it ended up becoming a viral sensation. Suddenly, Whitney was everywhere, as news outlets across the nation wanted to chat with her. She described it as as both "overwhelming and wonderful." Then, TLC came calling, and nothing would ever be the same.

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney's show My Big Fat Fabulous Life premiered on the network in January 2015. Though it initially followed her journey with losing weight, it came to chronicle her relationships and other areas of her life. The year following the show's debut, Whitney released a memoir called I Do It With the Lights On: And 10 More Discoveries on the Road to a Blissfully Shame-Free Life.

Whitney Way Thore TV Personality Net worth: $5 million Whitney Way Thore is a television personality who is best known for starring on the TLC reality series My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Birthdate: April 14, 1984 Birthplace: Greensboro, N.C. Birth name: Whitney Way Thore Mother: Barbara Thor Father: Glenn Thor Education: Appalachian State University