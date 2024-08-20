Whitney Way Thore's Friends Discuss Her Dating Woes on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' (EXCLUSIVE Clip)

Season 12 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life has been eye-opening for Whitney Way Thore. She turned 40 years old on the show, and the episodes have shown her deciding what she wants her new decade to look like. Whitney already decided a husband and children are in the picture, as soon as she finds her special someone.

Unfortunately, she's not having the best time finding the man of her dreams, or even a man for the time being. In an exclusive clip from a new MBFFL episode shared with Distractify, Whitney opened up about her current dating life and received tough love from her friends.

Whitney is frustrated with her love life on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life.'

During a night in with her friends, Whitney bravely expressed how frustrating it is to date these days. The exclusive scene opens with her telling her friends the most "frustrating" thing about dating is simply securing the date. "It's not that I can't get the second date, I can't get the first [date]," Whitney shared with the group. "So it's like, I don't know what I'm supposed to modify because it's not like I'm getting there and then turned down. Like no one's giving me a chance."

The dancer then asks for honest feedback from her friends on why she thinks she needs to get to a first date with the guys she talks to. "Is there something about me so wrong that people won't even give me a first date?" she asks. While most of her friends kept quiet, Whitney's BFF, Todd, said he felt Whitney's problem was that men feared her. "You're intimidating," he told his friend.

She then wondered if Todd was referring to the fact that she's a "heavy-set lady," to which he said it was more about her personality. "You're so confident and smart and sexually charged," Todd stated.

Whitney Way Thore's ex, Lennie, said she needs to "grow up" if she wants to find love.

After Todd's assessment of Whitney, one of her other close friends, Lennie (also her ex), stated what he believes has held her back from her dream marriage and family. While he started the conversation by stating, "There's nothing wrong with you," Whitney felt a "but" coming on, which forced him to say that, although he assumed she's changed in some ways, she still needs to "grow" in others before she enters a relationship.

"Whitney's been a good friend to me, but she kind of needs to grow as a person," Lennie said in a confessional. "I've changed as a person in 10 years, like tremendously. I've really tried to, you know, go out of my way. I've tried to do the hardest things to be a better person. And she needs to grow up and realize what her options are."

Lennie's criticism didn't sit well with Whitney, as she warned him to only talk to her if he had something constructive. She then received more advice from her friend Jessica, who told her the best way to overcome her dating slump is not to take it too seriously. "I think you need to take the pressure off, be a little less picky," she told Whitney. "Stop anticipating that you will meet your husband on the next date. Just go on some fun dates."

Whitney's advice on MBFFL comes after she shared that she ended things for good with her ex, whom she nicknamed "The Frenchman." The TLC star told Distractify in June 2023 that she still had feelings for him. "I would still be in that relationship if it were up to me," she declared.