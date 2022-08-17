What Does Whitney Way Thore's Ex Lennie Alehart Do for a Living? Apparently, He Works for Her Now!

If My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Lennie Alehat looks familiar, it’s probably because he is. In 2018, he appeared on an episode of MTV’s Catfish alongside his long-distance ex-lover, Chelsea. Although the two didn’t make a love connection on the show, months later, the couple announced that they were an item. Sadly, their relationship was short-lived.

But Lennie isn’t just a reality TV personality. He also has a couple of side hustles. So, what does he do for a living? Read on to learn more about Lennie’s job!