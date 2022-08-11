Who Is The Frenchman on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life'? Redditors Think They Know His Identity

Through 10 seasons so far, a number of Whitney Thore's boyfriends have been featured on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Although Chase Severino and Lennie Alehat saw a ton of facetime on the TLC series, not all of Whit's beaus have wanted their identities known. Considering Whitney's boyfriend Avi (whose face wasn't shown on MBFFL) turned out to be secretly dating/lying to a handful of other women during their relationship, fans have rightly been suspicious of Whit's current love interest.

Who is her mysterious foreign lover, "The Frenchman," anyway?