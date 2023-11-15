Whitney's Dad's Secret on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Is Shaking Things Up!

The Gist: Whitney Way Thore’s father, Glenn, has a secret love child named Angie.

Whitney, Glenn, and Hunter Thore travel to meet Angie during Season 11 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Angie has seemingly built a close bond with her newly discovered relatives.

The family dynamic in My Big Fat Fabulous Life has gotten complex, as Whitney Way Thore's dad has been harboring a big secret. The TLC series, which first premiered in 2015, follows the ups and downs in Whitney's life.

In Season 11 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Glenn's big secret is revealed. So far, the season has been intense. How does his family react? Keep reading for all the details.

Glenn Thore has a secret daughter.

Season 11 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life has been filled with many emotions. Whitney and her brother, Hunter, learn that the family patriarch, Glenn, has been hiding a big secret. He has a secret daughter.

Whitney’s personal life has been filled with tragedy, all of which was filmed for the hit reality series. In 2020, the viral star split from her fiancé, Chase Severino, after he fathered a child with another woman. Whitney opened up about the ordeal in an interview with People, revealing that she cried “every day” for five months after learning of Chase’s infidelity. In December 2022, Whitney’s mother, Barbara "Babs" Thore, died.

Following Babs’s death, the Thores make plans to meet Glenn’s long-lost daughter, Angie, and the moment was touching. “Angie has been very warm, and it's been wonderful being able to meet her and her family,” Glenn said. “I feel a lot of good vibes. I feel a lot of love, and this first meeting is off to a wonderful start.”

Glenn's secret daughter Angie has become close with the Thores.

Glenn reveals that he met Angie’s mother while he was stationed in Pensacola, Fla., in 1968. Glenn has a brief romance with a woman named Jackie, and the pair later welcomed a baby girl. Glenn deployed to Japan, and Jackie decided to give Angie up for adoption. “When I started to get deployed to Japan, Jackie informed me that she was pregnant,” Glenn explained. “Back in 1968, being pregnant and not married was a real big deal.”

Despite being kept a secret for 55 years, Angie has been welcomed into the Thore family with open arms. Whitney immediately gushed over her sister, who she says looks just like Glenn. "You look so much like him. Oh my goodness. This is crazy,” Whitney says after meeting Angie.

And while not much is known about Angie, The U.S. Sun reports that she lives a quiet life in Alabama. Per the outlet, Angie works as a bartender at Boondocks Bar and Grill in Mobile. She reportedly lives in Irvington, alongside her daughter Jaime.

Whitney has used her challenges and tragedies to inspire others.

Whitney gained popularity following the release of a dance video in 2014. Since then, she has become a notable social media personality and the star of her own reality show.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life sees Whitney address her physical and mental health. She weighed nearly 400 pounds at the start of the series. The North Carolina native has since shed over 50 pounds, but the journey hasn't been easy. “I think it's obvious that I have lost some weight and that is true,” Whitney told Entertainment Tonight. “And people say, like, 'Is it surgery?' and I'm like, 'No, it's grief, but thanks.'”