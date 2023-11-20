Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > My Big Fat Fabulous Life Hunter's Sudden Fear of Heights Is Explored on Tightrope Walk on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Whitney Thore’s brother, Hunter Thore, admits to a sudden fear of heights in an exclusive ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ clip ahead of a new episode. By Chrissy Bobic Nov. 20 2023, Updated 9:23 a.m. ET Source: TLC

The Gist: Whitney Thore and her family travel to Europe in Season 11 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

During their trip, they walk across a tightrope in the Swiss fog.

Hunter Thore admits his fear of heights as he attempts to do the walk himself.

Peer pressure is for real, even when you’re an adult. And even if Hunter Thore doesn't see his family as laying pressure on him in an exclusive clip from My Big Fat Fabulous Life, it’s hard not to try something if the rest of your family does it first. In the clip, from the Nov. 21 episode, Hunter embarks on a tightrope walk over a high mountain ridge, and he admits to an unexpected far of heights in doing so.

Before he does it, Whitney and Hunter's half-sister Angie walks across the rope and even a couple of other people they traveled with. But when it comes to Hunter, he walks across at a much slower pace. And, he admits, though he didn't have a fear of heights before, this is testing him in a totally different way.

Hunter Thore admits to a fear of heights on ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life.’

In the My Big Fat Fabulous Life clip, the rope everyone is tasked with crossing has a protective netting around and underneath it. But it’s also perched on the side of a mountain. And when the group arrives, they note how the platform they walk on next to the rope seems like it’s barely attached to anything.

While that likely isn't the case, since plenty of people do this tightrope walk all of the time, it concerns Whitney too, and we don't see her walk across the rope in the clip. But when Hunter does it, everyone notes how carefully and slowly he makes his way across the tightrope, even if it is mostly enclosed for safety.

Hunter admits in the clip with a straight face that he is “terrified” as he slowly makes his way across the rope. He also admits, “I did not use to be afraid of heights, but at some point, I have become deathly afraid of them.” Still, he doesn't give up as he slowly, but surely, walks across the rope to the other side.

“Yo, this tightrope is scary as f-ck,” Hunter tells producers in an in-the-moment interview. “This is so high, it is so far down. I don’t care who you are, this is scary. I’m terrified right now. I’m not afraid to admit it.”

Hunter and Whitney meet their half-sister on ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life.’

Season 11 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life brings with it the loss of Whitney and Hunter’s mom. But shortly after, they find out about a half-sister they never knew about through their father. And it doesn’t take long for Hunter and Whitney to welcome half-sister Angie and her own family into the fold.