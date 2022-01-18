Wordle Is the Latest Pandemic Craze — Here's How You Can Join In

According to The New York Times, Wordle was created by a software engineer based in Brooklyn, NY named Josh Wardle. The name of the game is a play on his last name. He made the game for his partner, Palak Shah, who started to really get into word games during the pandemic. For a few months, the couple played together and slowly started to introduce the game to different people in his life. Eventually, he made it public in Oct. 2021.