Wordle Fans Think the App Is Getting Harder After the 'New York Times' Purchased It

He said, "No, we did not make Wordle harder. Categorically. I’m happy and here to say that."

(As the Today segment noted, the Times has actually claimed it has made Wordle easier by removing words it believed might be too difficult, such as "agora.")

"That’s the one example so far that I can give you of a word that we removed," Knight said in his interview, evidently referring to "agora." "It just felt a little bit obscure for us."