No More Dollar Dollar Bill, Y'all — Has Hulu's 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Been Canceled?

Wu-Tang: An American Saga has been green-lit for a third and final season, as reported by Deadline. Not only that, but it officially has a release date.

"The streamer will drop the first three episodes of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 15 with new episodes following every Wu-Wednesday. The final episode will be available on April 5, 2023," the publication wrote.

No concrete reason for the series's end has been revealed. According to TV Series Finale, Hulu has not publicized viewership information regarding Wu-Tang: An American Saga.