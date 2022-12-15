No More Dollar Dollar Bill, Y'all — Has Hulu's 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Been Canceled?
We don't doubt that at some point you've rapped along to the Wu-Tang Clan's "C.R.E.A.M." We can practically hear the lyrics "Cash rules everything around me / C.R.E.A.M., get the money / Dollar dollar bill, y'all." Or perhaps you're a more dedicated fan, knowing every tune from 1993's Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) to 2001's Iron Flag. Either way, you might not know the ins and outs of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop group's humble origins.
Hulu's coming-of-age drama series Wu-Tang: An American Saga highlights the legendary American success story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Inspired by RZA's 2004 book The Wu-Tang Manual and his 2009 book The Tao of Wu, the series "tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men who are torn between music and crime." Created and written by Alex Tse and RZA, the series is set in New York circa the early-’90s — aka the height of the crack cocaine epidemic.
The gritty series premiered with a 10-episode Season 1 back in September 2019, and a 10-episode Season 2 premiered in September 2021. As for Season 3 — well, will there be a Season 3? Was the show canceled? Let's discuss the recent news.
Season 3 of 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' finally has a release date.
Wu-Tang: An American Saga has been green-lit for a third and final season, as reported by Deadline. Not only that, but it officially has a release date.
"The streamer will drop the first three episodes of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 15 with new episodes following every Wu-Wednesday. The final episode will be available on April 5, 2023," the publication wrote.
No concrete reason for the series's end has been revealed. According to TV Series Finale, Hulu has not publicized viewership information regarding Wu-Tang: An American Saga.
Season 3 will follow the Wu-Tang Clan as they embark on their five-year plan and face challenges subsequent to the release of their iconic debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).
'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' star TJ Atoms got candid about his predictions for Season 3 back in 2021.
Though TJ Atoms (Mike), who plays the now-late Russell Jones on the series — aka Ol' Dirty Bastard — surely knows what Season 3 is all about in December 2022, he had predictions for the series's future in 2021.
"For the story, you're going to see what unfolds when the different members get signed to different labels," TJ Atoms told PopSugar of his Season 3 predictions.
"And we'll see what happens when they really start doing the Wu-Tang thing for real. We're probably going to see tours and shows. A lot of performances and drama, for sure, because RZA was making all the decisions. Everybody didn't agree with RZA's decisions. I don't know if everybody [was unhappy], but I know some people were probably not as happy with RZA making decisions on their behalf, so we're going to see a lot of this and a lot of that," he continued.
We'll have to wait and see how it all plays out.
Season 3 of Wu-Tang: An American Saga premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, on Hulu.