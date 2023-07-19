Home > Entertainment > Anime 'Zom 100' Is a Poignant Zombie Anime About Workplace Toxicity — Is the Manga finished? Is the 'Zom 100' manga finished? The anime adaptation premiered in July 2023 and is streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's what you should know. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jul. 19 2023, Published 4:25 p.m. ET Source: Bug Films

What do you get when you mix a zombie apocalypse thriller with colorful optimism with a dash of workplace satire? You get Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. This new anime presents a comedic twist to the zombie genre in which survivors of a zombie apocalypse attempt to live their lives to the fullest while trying to dodge legions of the undead as well as humans who turn out to be pure evil when faced with the end of the world. The anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Article continues below advertisement

Zom 100 follows Akira Tendo, a 24-year-old office worker whose dream job quickly becomes a nightmare when he finds out how toxic his workplace is. Plagued by exploitative bosses, unpaid overtime, and little rest, Akira loses his sense of self over the course of several years. One day, however, his city becomes overrun by a zombie outbreak. Instead of giving into despair, however, he realizes that he no longer has to work and finds a new lease on life in the zombie apocalypse. The series made its debut, but is the original manga finished?

Article continues below advertisement

Is the 'Zom 100' manga finished?

The Zom 100 anime adapts a manga series by Haro Aso, who also worked on the original Alice in Borderland manga. It began serialization on Oct. 19, 2018, in the Monthly Sunday Gene-X magazine. Official English translations of the manga are also being distributed by Viz Media.

As of this writing, the Zom 100 manga is currently ongoing. New chapters continue to be released on a monthly schedule and are typically added toward the end of every month. In Japan, the chapters have been collected in 14 volumes as of June 2023. Of those volumes, 11 of them have been released internationally.

Article continues below advertisement

How many episodes will 'Zom 100' have?

While there is no official confirmation as to the anime's episode count, sources suggest that the Zom 100 anime is expected to last for 12 episodes. This likely won't cover the entire manga, but if the show is able to secure a second season, we can expect the series to adapt the source material in its entirety.