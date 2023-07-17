Isaac Francis From 'Too Hot to Handle' Is a Banker Who Hails from New Jersey

On July 14, Netflix debuted the fifth season of Too Hot to Handle. The series, which is ideal for the summer season, has already caused plenty of online chatter around its central figures and the various decisions they make over the course of the series.

One person on the show who has become a focal point for plenty of discussion is Isaac Francis, who forms a strong connection with Courtney immediately and almost as quickly starts breaking rules. Now, many want to learn more about Isaac, including what he does for work.

What is 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Isaac Francis' Job?

Isaac, who is 24 years old, currently works as a relationship banker in training at Chase Bank. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in business administration and management from The College of New Jersey. In his free time, Isaac also worked as a model, and he recently announced on Instagram that he had signed with Wilhelmina Modeling Agency. All this, on top of being a reality star, means Isaac has a pretty busy schedule.

What is Isaac Francis' ethnicity?

Isaac's ethnicity is still a bit of a mystery, but we do know that he was born in Manchester, U.K. before eventually moving to New Jersey. His Instagram bio includes two flag emojis, one for the U.K. and another for Jamaica, so it seems like he may be of mixed heritage, with some of his family hailing originally from the U.K. and others being of Jamaican ancestry.

Isaac is building a solid following on Instagram.

Thanks in large part to his appearance on Too Hot to Handle, Isaac already has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram. That number seems likely to grow as more people find the season and get curious about Isaac and what he's like off the show. Currently. Isaac's Instagram is devoted largely to promoting his appearance on the show, although that often includes posting carefully framed modeling shots, which is what he was basically doing before.

Isaac may currently be employed by Chase, but depending on how his stint as a reality star and model goes, it seems possible that that employment situation doesn't last long. Plenty of people who go on a reality TV show do so to boost their own image and become an even more prominent influencer, and Isaac doesn't seem to be immune from that desire.

Isaac has caused plenty of drama on the beach.

Early on in the fifth season of Too Hot to Handle, Isaac is one half of pact of guys who agree to break the rules together so that no single couple is blamed when the entire group finds out about the rule-breaking. The way the show works is that contestants are eligible to win a pool of money, but that pool dwindles anytime they have physical contact with one another in a way that's not allowed.