'Law & Order: SVU' Actor Isaiah Stokes Has Been Indicted for Murder

An actor who appeared in crime dramas like Power, Blue Bloods, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a Queens grand jury on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Isaiah Stokes, who played characters like Tyrone Beckwith in Law & Order: SVU and Paul in The Americans, is currently facing 25 years to life in prison for the ruthless murder of a 37-year-old man named Tyrone Jones.