The Billionaire Founder of Mango Isak Andic Had an Impressive Net Worth The billionaire died after a fall while hiking in Spain in 2024. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 21 2025, 12:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Isak Andic died under mysterious circumstances while hiking in Spain, and the investigation into his death has folks wondering about the billionaire's net worth. Isak Andic founded the clothing retailer Mango, which has stores in 110 countries.

Article continues below advertisement

His death was originally ruled as an accident after he died on Dec. 14, 2024, after falling during a hike. The 71-year-old fell more than 320 feet while hiking with his son in the Montserrat mountains near Barcelona, Spain. An investigation into the billionaire's death was launched after his son, Jonathan, gave inconsistent accounts about what happened.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Isak Andic's net worth is impressive.

According to Forbes, Isak's net worth was more than $4 billion before his death. The billionaire built his wealth with his brother, Nahman, after the duo founded the clothing chain Mango in Barcelona back in 1984. By 1992, the retailer had expanded into an international company. By the year 2007, Isak opened Mango's 1,000th store. Mango now has 2,100 stores in 110 countries, and three-quarters of Mango's profits come from the retailer's international stores.

Isak Andic Founder and CEO of Mango Net worth: $4 billion Birthdate: October 1, 1953 Birthplace: Istanbul, Turkey Spouse: Neus Raig Tarragó (Divorced) Children: Jonathan, Judith, and Sarah

Article continues below advertisement

Isak and his family moved from Turkey to Spain back in 1969. Isak and Nahman began selling hand-embroidered T-shirts and clogs before they opened shops in Barcelona and Madrid.

The duo at first sold their own brand of jeans, Isak Jeans, before adding other brands to their inventory. The brothers opened their first Mango store in 1984. The billionaire reportedly chose the name Mango after tasting mangoes while in the Philippines. Isak and his ex-wife, Neus Raig Tarragó, had three children — Judith, Sarah, and Jonathan.

Article continues below advertisement

Isak Andic's death is being investigated.

Isak's death is currently being investigated by law enforcement. According to People, the billionaire was hiking with his son, Jonathan, on the Les Feixades trail in the Montserrat mountains when he fell off a cliff. Jonathan is the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Mango, and he was hiking with his father when Isak fell. Jonathan was reportedly walking in front of Isak when he heard falling stones behind him, and he turned around to see Isak fall.

Article continues below advertisement

His death was ruled accidental at first. However, after Jonathan gave inconsistent statements, a judicial review was ordered, and the police are looking into the possibility of homicide as the cause of death. The Catalonia police are going over Jonathan's cell phone, but the authorities did say that "the main hypothesis they are working with is that it was an accident, as they have found no evidence to the contrary."

"The investigation is under judicial review and is subject to secrecy of proceedings," the police said in a statement to People. The Andic family says that they are confident in Jonathan's innocence, per Reuters.