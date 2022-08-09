Pioneering Fashion Designer Issey Miyake Has Died at 84

Fashion designer Issey Miyake has tragically died at age 84. Born in Hiroshima on April 22, 1938, Issey cemented himself as one of the most forward-thinking fashion designers of the 20th and 21st centuries, with a variety of pieces redefining comfort, functionality, and the experience of corporeality. His life's work has served as the subject of several retrospectives and books.

So, how did Issey Miyake die? What was the Pleats Please designer's cause of death?