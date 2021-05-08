J Balvin and His Ex-Girlfriend Almost Got Married After 10 Years of Dating

Thought you knew everything about J Balvin ? J Balvin, the reggaeton icon responsible for getting "Mi Gente" perpetually stuck in our heads in 2017, released his documentary The Boy From Medellín yesterday, May 7. In it, he focuses on his anxiety and depression, his origins, and what life was like when he moved to Miami with his then-girlfriend. While the powerful documentary goes over a lot more, many people are curious about J Balvin's ex-girlfriend .

J Balvin's ex-girlfriend: What to know.

J Balvin's ex-girlfriend is a TV sports presenter and journalist named Maria Osorio, and she and the star dated for ten years before breaking up. They met as teenagers and had plans to get married. While that didn't work out, J Balvin still has nothing but love for her, as she is still one of the most important people in his life.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

While J Balvin is obviously incredibly famous, Maria has a big following, too. Her Instagram page boasts 243,000 followers, and she has her own YouTube channel, Talk to Mona, which she has an Instagram page for as well. And you can watch her videos on her YouTube page. She has 12.7k subscribers. She is mainly known for interviewing famous people, including her ex!

Article continues below advertisement

Maria is super active on Instagram, and seemingly has a super adventurous life.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

So why did she and J Balvin break up? For an interview with TvyNovelas Colombia, Maria explained, "There was a ring, yes, and we were planning our life together, however, I reached a point when I could not see myself under those circumstances anymore.” While she didn't give the publication concrete reasons, it sounds like the two just probably grew apart. Ten years is a long time, and you aren't the same person you were when you were 17 (when they first met).

She didn't say if J Balvin's fame had anything to do with the break up.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

Back in August 2019, J Balvin posted a #tbt in honor of Maria's birthday. He wrote, "Feliz cumpleaños !! A quien fue mi novia por 10 años, vio en mi lo que pocos veían, aguanto lo que pocas personas podrían y hoy día puedo llamarte mi mejor AMIGA" This roughly translates to, "Happy birthday! To the one who was my girlfriend for ten years, you saw in me what very few people could see, you put up with things that very few could put up with, and today I can now call you my best friend."

Article continues below advertisement

Maria wrote back, "You are my soulmate, and this term does not always refer to romantic love. Soulmates need each other, enjoy together, they feel alive when the other is around, and that's what you mean to me."

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, "Thank you so much for your true love since the first moment you met me, thank you for inspiring me, supporting me, for going through good and bad times with me. I will never be able to pay you back for your company because it is UNIQUE, my rainbow kitten, I hope we never get off it. I love you too much.”