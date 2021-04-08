Jack Hanna's Family Is Right by His Side as He Battles Dementia

Throughout his decades-long career as a wildlife conversationalist and television personality, Jack Hanna has endeared himself to millions in a way few in his field could ever have. Combining a trademark lovable persona with an encyclopedic knowledge of the outside world, Jack has stood out as a larger-than-life figure over the course of his entire career.

Beyond the beautiful animals, quick wit, and endless conservation efforts, Jack has also always been a family man who kept those he loved close. Now, in the wake of his diagnosis with advanced dementia that may have progressed into Alzheimer's disease, a clear picture of Jack's personal life is coming more into focus than ever.

So, who are the famed wildlife expert's family? Here's what we know about his wife, kids, and other details including his developing medical condition.

Years later, when Jack announced his retirement from zoo efforts, he mentioned how important Suzi had been in his work over the years. "Our 42 years at the Columbus Zoo have been the best of our lives," he told NBC ahead of the unveiling of a bronze statue commemorating the couple's efforts within the zoo.

Married in their senior year, Jack and Suzi made their shared love of animals a focal point of their relationship from the very beginning. The pair even opened their own zoo years before Jack took on his prestigious role of director of the Columbus Zoo.

Although fans of Jack are familiar with Suzi's face thanks to countless guest appearances on television over the years, not many know how long they've actually been together. In fact, Jack first developed an interest in Suzi when they were both only in college!

Beyond traditional schooling, Jack's daughters received extra lessons in all things animal-related, as Suzi would constantly bring them to the Columbus Zoo to watch their father in action. Over time, their passions developed into further conservation efforts and charitable endeavors as a family to benefit the animals they loved.

Jack's adult daughters, Suzanne, Julie, and Kathleen, are all as loving as could be towards their 74-year-old father. From a young age, the Hanna children have been as widely exposed to animals as their nature-loving parents, and the love of animals has certainly rubbed off on them.

My friends at the @ColumbusZoo surprised me with this video celebrating my retirement with some our favorite moments together. I am so thankful to have lived my dream and met so many wonderful people along the way! https://t.co/WXghkE8hKq

Through his television shows, endorsements, various creative endeavors, and his salary at the Columbus Zoo, Jack's accumulated net worth is truly impressive. Pegged at roughly $5 million by Celebrity Net Worth , the star clearly has done well for himself thanks to his decades of work with animals.

Jack was recently diagnosed with dementia, and his daughters say the case is aggressive.

In a statement released through Jack's various social media channels, his daughters revealed that the longtime conversationalist had been diagnosed with aggressive dementia that had likely turned into Alzheimer's disease.

"Doctors have diagnosed our dad, Jack Hanna, with dementia, now believed to be Alzheimer’s disease," the statement led off by saying. "His condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated. Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside him."