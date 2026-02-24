Jack Hughes's Patriotic Message Has Some People Wondering About His Politics Jack scored the game-winning goal for the U.S. hockey team. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 24 2026, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Mega

One of the best ways to feel proud of your country is to watch the remarkable athletes who represent it at the Olympic Games. For much of our recent history, patriotism has been a pretty uncomplicated emotion. But for some of the athletes as well as some viewers at home, recent developments in the United States have made supporting America abroad a little more complicated.

There are definitely some people who don't feel that way, though, and who are still just proud to be American. Jack Hughes, one of the key members of the U.S. men's hockey team that just took home gold in Milan, is part of that contingent, which led some to wonder what his political affiliations might be. Here's what we know.



What is Jack Hughes's political affiliation?

Jack scored the game-winning goal in overtime of the U.S. game against Canada, and lost a few teeth in the process. After sinking the winning shot, Jack expressed immense pride in his team and his country. "This is all about our country right now. I love the USA. I love my teammates. It’s unbelievable. The U.S. are a hockey brotherhood. It’s so strong, and we had so much support from ex-players. I’m so proud to be American today," he said.

This strong statement of patriotism led some people to wonder if he was a supporter of President Trump. Of course, being proud to be an American doesn't necessarily make you a Conservative, and that's especially true in the aftermath of such a major victory for your team and country. Jack has not always been outspoken about political issues, and at just 24, his politics could still change or shift as he ages.

Jack Hughes has been defensive of pride nights.

Although he hasn't always spoken up about politics, when he has, it has largely been to suggest that hockey should become more inclusive of LGBTQ+ people. This came after the NHL announced that it would fine players who used pride tape on their sticks. “I’ve come out and said, in terms of the pride jerseys and pride tape, it’s obvious that you want hockey to be an inclusive sport, so I have no problem with that,” he told NJ Advance Media.

So now a second failed sabotage attempt. Whether it’s Jack Hughes or Alysa Liu, we are not shocked to find young people with liberal views. Represent your country proudly, and avoid political divisiveness, and we will support you. https://t.co/CYXV3xzCWH — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) February 22, 2026

“I think you’ve got to understand that there’s 700 players in the league. A lot of different opinions and stuff. But, I don’t know, it might be a little much to make a fine for guys using pride tape because you never know what’s happening in someone’s family or in terms of support," he continued. He has also spoken out about his support for Pride Nights, even as many other athletes refuse to take part in them.