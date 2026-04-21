Jack Schlossberg Ready To Swing Against Cousin RFK Jr. If Elected To Congress Christmas Dinners at the Kennedy house must be blast. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 21 2026, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: MEGA It seems the Kennedy family might be headed to a civil war.

Jack Schlossberg has outlined one of his key priorities should he be elected to Congress. In a recent interview, he stated that he would seek to investigate his cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

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Source: MEGA Jack Schlossberg Wants His Cousin Held Accountable For Every Bad Take He Has.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has received significant backlash for his views on public health and vaccination, and it appears that Jack Schlossberg is similarly questioning the origins of information that often does not hold up to scientific scrutiny. Schlossberg is currently running for Congress in New York's 12th congressional district.

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How are Jack Schlossberg and RFK Jr. related?

Jack Schlossberg is the son of Caroline Kennedy, who is the daughter of John F. Kennedy. Meanwhile, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the son of Robert F. Kennedy, the elder brother of JFK. This makes RFK Jr. Schlossberg’s first cousin once removed, though the two are often simply referred to as cousins in media coverage. Schlossberg has repeatedly stated that RFK Jr.’s positions, particularly on public health, are dangerous.

Jack Schlossberg doubles down on RFK Jr. attacks, calling elder cousin ‘dangerous’ https://t.co/ftBP3N1ocw pic.twitter.com/hGurAzZWI8 — New York Post (@nypost) February 11, 2026 Source: @nypost Jack Schlossberg has called hisa cousin dangerous multiple times

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Jack Schlossberg had strong criticism for his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who, in his first year as Secretary of Health and Human Services, has faced scrutiny over a measles outbreak and his long-standing views on vaccination. RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine stance has drawn widespread criticism from public health experts. He has also pushed back on past controversial remarks attributed to him, including claims about children and ADHD medication, even as recordings of such statements continue to circulate online.

Jack Schlossberg Wants To See Where RFK Jr. Is Getting His Information From

Speaking with MS Now, Jack Schlossberg has said that there are some things he would like to do if he is elected to Congress. He said, “All I've seen is a food pyramid that's been flipped upside down, doesn't really make any sense, telling us that junk food's bad for us. Well, I already knew that. And not doing anything about the critical public health issues facing our country, which New York 12 is very vulnerable to those things.”

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Source: Mega Robert F. Kennedy Jr.