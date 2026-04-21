Jack Schlossberg Ready To Swing Against Cousin RFK Jr. If Elected To Congress
Christmas Dinners at the Kennedy house must be blast.
Jack Schlossberg has outlined one of his key priorities should he be elected to Congress. In a recent interview, he stated that he would seek to investigate his cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has received significant backlash for his views on public health and vaccination, and it appears that Jack Schlossberg is similarly questioning the origins of information that often does not hold up to scientific scrutiny.
Schlossberg is currently running for Congress in New York's 12th congressional district.
How are Jack Schlossberg and RFK Jr. related?
Jack Schlossberg is the son of Caroline Kennedy, who is the daughter of John F. Kennedy. Meanwhile, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the son of Robert F. Kennedy, the elder brother of JFK.
This makes RFK Jr. Schlossberg’s first cousin once removed, though the two are often simply referred to as cousins in media coverage. Schlossberg has repeatedly stated that RFK Jr.’s positions, particularly on public health, are dangerous.
Jack Schlossberg had strong criticism for his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who, in his first year as Secretary of Health and Human Services, has faced scrutiny over a measles outbreak and his long-standing views on vaccination.
RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine stance has drawn widespread criticism from public health experts. He has also pushed back on past controversial remarks attributed to him, including claims about children and ADHD medication, even as recordings of such statements continue to circulate online.
Jack Schlossberg Wants To See Where RFK Jr. Is Getting His Information From
Speaking with MS Now, Jack Schlossberg has said that there are some things he would like to do if he is elected to Congress. He said, “All I've seen is a food pyramid that's been flipped upside down, doesn't really make any sense, telling us that junk food's bad for us. Well, I already knew that. And not doing anything about the critical public health issues facing our country, which New York 12 is very vulnerable to those things.”
He also said, “I want to know who is paying for the words that come out of his mouth because to me it seems like everyone in this administration is making a lot of money when people, Americans, working families are struggling.”
Jack Schlossberg also pointed to what he sees as a growing disconnect between leadership and the needs of everyday Americans. He emphasized that public health policy should be rooted in credible science and accountability, rather than rhetoric that creates confusion.
Taking aim at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s approach, Schlossberg suggested that transparency around decision-making is crucial, especially at a time when trust in institutions is already fragile. For him, any potential investigation would be about restoring that trust and ensuring that policies are guided by evidence rather than ideology.