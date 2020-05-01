Jacqueline Fernandez Accidentally Stumbled Into a Hugely Successful Bollywood Career

The brunette beauty may be an unfamiliar face to American audiences, but with over 40.7 million Instagram followers, it’s safe to say that Jacqueline is a pretty big deal overseas.

After seeing a couple of ads for the new Netflix film, Mrs. Serial Killer , we had to find out more about Sri Lankan actress Jacqueline Fernandez , the leading lady at the center of the Hindi-language crime thriller.

Jacqueline Fernandez from 'Mrs. Serial Killer' is best known for her work in Bollywood.

The 34-year-old’s introduction to acting was somewhat unconventional. After growing up in Bahrain, Jacqueline attended college at the University of Sydney, graduated with a degree in mass communication, and briefly worked as a television reporter.

Source: Getty Images

In 2006, she won the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant and pursued a career in modeling, though a 2009 assignment in India quickly set her on a different path. During her trip, Jacqueline auditioned for the Hindi fantasy drama Aladin, which was loosely based on Disney’s Aladdin, and landed the part of Jasmine. The high-profile humanitarian admitted she lacked confidence in the beginning. "I always felt like I was winging it," she explained in a September 2019 interview with Friday magazine.

"I was very fortunate when I first came into the industry as I had a lot of opportunities come my way. But I was never professionally trained, I didn’t know any techniques or pretty much anything about the craft," she confessed. That insecurity eventually led her to take acting classes after a full decade in the business. "I feel there’s always room to study, always room to grow, so I was really happy I took that decision to go and study about the exact profession I’m in," she said of her sessions with L.A. acting coach Ivana Chubbuck.

Source: Netflix