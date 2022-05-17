Jade Bender Is the Star of 'Senior Year' –– Who Are Her Parents?By Stephanie Harper
All eyes are on Jade Bender now that she’s starring as Bri in a new movie called Senior Year on Netflix. The 2022 film is all about a cheerleading stunt gone terribly wrong. A high school cheerleader falls into a coma days before she’s supposed to enjoy her senior prom.
20 years into the future, she wakes up from her coma totally confused about what’s going on. Instead of accepting that she has missed out on the end of high school, she decides she wants to reclaim the life she lost and somehow win the title of prom queen.
Who are Jade Bender's parents?
According to Show Biz Cast, Jade's parents are named Lon and Peggy Bender. Her father makes a living as an illustrator and her mother is a homemaker.
As of now, Jade has been pretty tightlipped about her family life. She has occasionally posted a few pictures on social media with her family members, including her parents, but that doesn’t happen too often.
Back in 2019, Jade posted a sweet selfie with her dad. The caption she added says, “Look I know I said IDGAF that I’m not going to Coachella this year but I lied. Also, 10/10 would recommend going with Stupid Dad if [you] ever get the chance.”
In 2020, she posted side-by-side pics of herself as a baby next to her mom as a baby. Interestingly enough, her baby pic strongly resembles her mother's baby pic. It’s pretty clear where Jade got her looks!
Here’s everything else curious fans should know about Jade Bender.
Currently, Jade has over 22,500 followers on Instagram who are interested in keeping up with her. Her most recent pictures are all about her role in Senior Year with her co-stars including Rebel Wilson.
A lot of Jade's posts on Instagram are artistic, creative, and dedicated to showing off how social she is. She also has a handful of pictures posted with her dog giving fans the vibe that she's a total animal lover.
Jade has a pic of herself in a bikini showing off her fit physique, but she doesn't post bikini pics often. Speaking up for causes in the realm of social activism is something Jade appears to be comfortable with.
In one of her Instagram pictures, the quote says, “No lives matter until Black lives do." She added the words, “I understand that I will never understand. However, I stand with you."
It isn't always easy for celebrities and influencers to stand up for what they believe in, so when they do, it’s certainly something to respect. There aren't any signs that Jade has a special someone romantic in her life right now based on what’s posted on her Instagram.
It will be exciting to see what projects Jade decides to take on in the future in the Hollywood industry though. There are plenty of upcoming shows and movies that would perfectly suit a young actress on the rise like her.
Senior Year is available for streaming on Netflix now.