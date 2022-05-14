What Do Critics Think of the Rebel Wilson-Helmed Netflix Comedy 'Senior Year'?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Senior Year on Netflix.

There's a certain je ne sais quoi about coming-of-age films made from the 1990s and early 2000s. It was the era before social media became entrenched in our everyday lives, where passing notes in class was the primary method of communication with your classmates. The popular kids didn't rely on the internet for their school social status.

So, what happens when a 2002 teen queen wakes up from a coma 20 years later?