Distractify
Home > News > Human Interest
Jaimie Branch
Source: Instagram / @jaimiebranch

Avant-Garde Jazz Trumpeter, Composer, and Music Producer jaimie branch Died at Age 39

Eli Kozma - Author
By

Aug. 24 2022, Published 8:35 a.m. ET

Avant-garde jazz trumpeter jaimie branch has passed away at age 39. Her Chicago-based label, International Anthem, confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday, Aug. 23. An inventive composer and trumpeter, jaimie performed at venues like London's Cafe OTO and festivals like the Vancouver International Jazz Festival and the EFG London Jazz Festival. Her latest album, "FLY or DIE LIVE," received a great deal of critical acclaim.

Article continues below advertisement

jaimie branch has tragically died at age 39. What was her cause of death?

A child prodigy, jaimie joined the New England Conservatory of Music, a prestigious institute in Boston, Mass., which counts Charlie Albright and Cindy Bradley among its alumni, as a teenager. She moved to Baltimore to pursue a master's degree at Towson University in 2012, in her twenties. jaimie used the moniker jaimie breezy branch to reflect her free-flowing, unpredictable, powerfully evocative style.

Jaimie's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

jaimie cemented her place on the avant-garde jazz scene with a show-stopping performance at JazzFest Berlin in 2018. jaimie was nominated for the Jazz FM Award in 2019, and she won the Deutscher Jazzpreis for Wind Instruments International Award in 2021.

jaimie died at 9:21 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, in her apartment in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Her label confirmed the horrible news on Aug. 23. "At 9:21 p.m. on Monday, August 22, composer and trumpeter jaimie branch passed away in her home in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Her family, friends and community are heartbroken."

On occasion, jaimie used her music to promote leftist values, releasing music videos like "prayer for amerikkka pt. 1&2." On Instagram, she sometimes shared content addressing the latest political events such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff's Dad Has Died at 84 — What Was His Cause of Death?

Tytyana Miller: The ‘Growing up Hip Hop’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed

'Godfather' Actor James Caan's Cause of Death Revealed

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.