Avant-Garde Jazz Trumpeter, Composer, and Music Producer jaimie branch Died at Age 39
Avant-garde jazz trumpeter jaimie branch has passed away at age 39. Her Chicago-based label, International Anthem, confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday, Aug. 23. An inventive composer and trumpeter, jaimie performed at venues like London's Cafe OTO and festivals like the Vancouver International Jazz Festival and the EFG London Jazz Festival. Her latest album, "FLY or DIE LIVE," received a great deal of critical acclaim.
jaimie branch has tragically died at age 39. What was her cause of death?
A child prodigy, jaimie joined the New England Conservatory of Music, a prestigious institute in Boston, Mass., which counts Charlie Albright and Cindy Bradley among its alumni, as a teenager. She moved to Baltimore to pursue a master's degree at Towson University in 2012, in her twenties. jaimie used the moniker jaimie breezy branch to reflect her free-flowing, unpredictable, powerfully evocative style.
Jaimie's cause of death has not yet been revealed.
jaimie cemented her place on the avant-garde jazz scene with a show-stopping performance at JazzFest Berlin in 2018. jaimie was nominated for the Jazz FM Award in 2019, and she won the Deutscher Jazzpreis for Wind Instruments International Award in 2021.
jaimie died at 9:21 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, in her apartment in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Her label confirmed the horrible news on Aug. 23. "At 9:21 p.m. on Monday, August 22, composer and trumpeter jaimie branch passed away in her home in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Her family, friends and community are heartbroken."
On occasion, jaimie used her music to promote leftist values, releasing music videos like "prayer for amerikkka pt. 1&2." On Instagram, she sometimes shared content addressing the latest political events such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing.