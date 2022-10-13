Who Is Jake Borelli From 'Grey's Anatomy' Dating? Here's the Scoop

So, is Jake in a relationship?

Based on his Instagram page, it appears that he's currently dating a man named Chase Williamson. Chase's IG bio mentions that he's a professional photographer. It's unclear when the two got together, but the earliest pic of the two on Jake's page seems to be from March 2022, when they attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

The two have both shared some lovely pictures together on their respective accounts, including Jake's sweet birthday tribute to Chase.