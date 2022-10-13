Who Is Jake Borelli From 'Grey's Anatomy' Dating? Here's the Scoop
Since the first season of Grey’s Anatomy premiered in 2005, people have been absolutely obsessed with the medical drama. Jake Borelli, who joined the cast in Season 14, is one of the actors from the lineup who makes the show even more entertaining to watch.
Jake plays Dr. Levi Schmitt (aka Glasses). His character embarked on an intriguing romance, but what about the actor himself? These are the details about his love life.
Who is 'Grey’s Anatomy' star Jake Borelli's boyfriend?
According to Gay Times, Jake was able to use the momentum of a Grey’s Anatomy moment to open up about his own sexuality. In a 2018 episode of the show, Levi shared a smooch with Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi). The kiss was inevitable after viewers watched them flirt for weeks leading up to the romantic event. It was a slow burn that certainly delivered!
At the time, Jake took to Instagram and wrote:
"As a gay guy myself, tonight's episode was so special to me. This is exactly the kind of story I craved as a young gay kid growing up in Ohio, and it blows my mind that I'm able to bring life to Dr. Levi Schmitt as he begins to grapple with his own sexuality this season on Grey’s Anatomy."
He continued, "His vulnerability and courage inspire me every day, and I hope he can do the same for you. To all of you who feel like little Levis out there, know that I do too, that you are seen, and that we're all in this together. And to everyone who has supported me over the years, I can't thank you enough, and I love you more than all the stars..."
So, is Jake in a relationship?
Based on his Instagram page, it appears that he's currently dating a man named Chase Williamson. Chase's IG bio mentions that he's a professional photographer. It's unclear when the two got together, but the earliest pic of the two on Jake's page seems to be from March 2022, when they attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
The two have both shared some lovely pictures together on their respective accounts, including Jake's sweet birthday tribute to Chase.
Here’s what else everyone should know about Jake Borelli.
Along with his relationship with Chase, Jake appears to be living a fun and exciting life these days. Along with starring on Grey’s Anatomy, he’s also landed roles in movies and TV shows including The Thing About Harry, Seattle Grace: Message of Hope, #RealityHigh, and In Searching.
Prior to all that, he starred in a Disney Channel sitcom called The Thundermans. The show went on for four seasons and focused on a family of superheroes keeping their identities a secret in order to live normal lives. If the premise is sort of reminding you of The Incredibles, you’re not alone.