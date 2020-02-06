We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Jessica Castro

Jake Borelli on Joining 'Grey's Anatomy' a Decade In and Where Schmico Is Headed (EXCLUSIVE)

By

On Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy, fan-favorite couples are threatening to split for good in nearly every episode. 

From Meredith Grey and Andrew DeLuca's "break" to the marital issues between Richard Webber and Catherine Fox to the finality of Owen Hunt and Amelia Shepherd's divorce, there are few couples on the hit ABC medical drama who have managed to make it through unscathed. 

Since they first got together in Season 15, fans have been obsessed with Levi Schmitt aka Glasses' (Jake Borelli) relationship with Nico Kim (Alex Landi). The duo is the first gay male couple to be featured on the longtime series', and the queer representation won the allegiance of fans and critics alike. 

Despite having bumps in their relationship early on, Schmitt and Nico have endured when seemingly every relationship around them has dissolved. 