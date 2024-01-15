Home > Television > Reality TV 'The Trust' Jake Chocholous: Did He and Julie Date? Plus, Details on His Career and Ex-Wife Jake Chocholous appears on Season 1 of 'The Trust,' where he gets close to fellow contestant Julie Theis. Read on for everything we know about Jake. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 15 2024, Published 4:40 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jakechocholous

During Season 1 of The Trust: A Game of Greed there's one contestant who gives off major alpha energy, Jake Chocholous. This is exhibited during Episode 2, when Jake declares himself the most intelligent and the best leader of the pack during a group activity, which understandably upsets some of the female contestants.

Immediately, Jake's assertive actions put a target on his back. In fact, it seems the only female contestant who is rooting for him is Julie Theis, who gets flirty with him during the series.

Fans are naturally about Jake. What is his background? And did he and Julie ever get together? Below, we break down everything we know about The Trust contestant Jake Chocholous.

Who is Jake Chocholous?

Jake is an army vet and retired Blackhawk helicopter pilot. He also has a Master's degree in law. At the time of filming, Jake was working as a military contractor.

Jake, to say the least, is very confident in himself and his background, a fact which turned many women off in The Trust. When the group is asked to rank themselves from most intelligent to least, Jake confidently put himself in the top spot. "I have a Master's degree," Julie reminds him, as she tries to go in front of him. "So do I, in law," he adds, belittling her.

Jake also took the top spot for the best leader in the group, another move that didn't make him very popular with the ladies. Since appearing on The Trust, Jake has started his own podcast dubbed the Man Up Daily where he often shares controversial takes on women, the LGBTQ community, and children. He currently lives in Jackson, Flo.

Before moving to Florida, Jake lived in Ohio with his now ex-wife, photographer Sarah Schmitt (née Chocholous), whom he married in 2017. According to public records, they divorced in 2020 and she moved with their son Thatcher, born in 2019, to South Carolina. It's unclear if Jake has a relationship with his son Thatcher at all.

Did Jake Chocholous and Julie Theis end up dating?

During Season 1 of The Trust, Jake and Julie got very close to one another to the point where it seemed like they were a couple. This ultimately made things rather dicey for Julie, as the other women who weren't a big fan of him.

It's unclear though if Jake and Julie continued their romance once the show ended as we still don't know how far they both made it in the competition. Although the pair claimed that they would protect each other to the end, there is always the off chance that one of them betrayed the other and potentially voted the other off to maintain their status in the game

What we do know is that Jake and Julie still follow each other on Instagram, but they don't have any photos together outside of the show and their interactions are sparse. Occasionally, they'll comment on or like one another's posts related to the show, but Jake and Julie don't seem to follow each other's posts about their personal lives. It's likely their romance fizzled out after the show ended, especially as Jake lives in Florida and Julie is based in Houston, Texas.