Everything You Need to Know About Julie Theis From Netflix's 'The Trust' Julie Theis spices things up in Season 1 of 'The Trust' as she cozies up to fellow competitor Jake Chocholous. Read on for everything we know about Julie. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 17 2024, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Season 1 of The Trust. Listen up! Get ready for Netflix's newest reality showdown, The Trust: A Game of Greed. In this thrilling and chaotic adventure, contestants are initially offered a $250,000 prize. The twist? They can either become BFFs and share the wealth evenly or let greed take over and start voting off their competition.

Now, let's talk about the contestants, specifically Julie Theis. She's been making waves — but not exactly for the right reasons. This game has exposed her selfish and manipulative side, leaving viewers less than thrilled. And to top it off, she's risking it all for Jake Chocholous, who might not be as smitten as she thinks! Curious for more? Keep scrolling to uncover all the juicy deets about The Trust contestant Julie Theis.



Who is Julie Theis from Netflix's reality show 'The Trust'?

Let's get to the point: Julie Theis is a 28-year-old entrepreneur from Montana. According to her Instagram page, she holds a Master of Science degree in Psychology; she leverages her academic background to provide online expertise to clients through the Psychadvice Inner Circle.

With a proven record of mentoring hundreds worldwide, Julie specializes in guiding people to understand and master the psychological influences on behavior. Julie's unique approach is rooted in personal experiences, having overcome challenges like "homelessness, abuse, and chronic poverty."



These adversities have molded her empathetic coaching style, enabling her to discern things that often go unnoticed. Julie's exceptional talent lies in assisting individuals in breaking free from psychological addictions, empowering them to embrace their true selves and realize their inherent potential.

Beyond her coaching role, Julie is a content creator — her TikTok account (@julietheis) boasts 550,000 followers. She predominantly shares content on relationship attachment, psychology, and celebrity-related topics. Her posts include relationship advice, tips, explanations of different attachment styles, and insights into celebrity behaviors.

So, are Julie and Jake together?

In the first season of The Trust, Julie and Jake quickly develop a strong bond that gives the impression they might be a couple. This situation creates tension for Julie, as the other women are not too fond of the Army veteran. As of now, the status of Jake and Julie's relationship post-show remains a mystery. Nevertheless, the pair follows each other on Instagram and occasionally engage with each other's posts.

Throughout the show, Julie and Jake agree to protect each other to the end. However, it appears that this commitment might not hold. Signs indicate that Jake will betray Julie and vote her off to maintain his place in the game.

Jake Chocholous and Julie Theis from Season 1 of 'The Trust: A Game of Greed'

Suspicion arises from Jake displaying less loyalty to Julie than she does to him. In the first episode, tasked with ranking intelligence, Jake places himself first, leaving Julie hurt by his self-perceived superiority. Later, when Jake is responsible for ranking loyalty, he doesn't place Julie at the top. Confronted about this choice, they reconcile, but doubts persist.