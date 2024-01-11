Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Netflix Treats 'The Trust' Cast to a Lavish Villa Experience by the Beach Netflix's reality competition series 'The Trust: A Game of Greed' was filmed at a luxurious oceanside villa in the Dominican Republic. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 11 2024, Published 4:01 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Reality competition shows are such a guilty pleasure, right? Well, if you're on the lookout for a fresh series to binge-watch, dive into the wild world of The Trust: A Game of Greed. Eleven strangers are offered a whopping quarter of a million dollars to split evenly, but the burning question is: Will they play nice and divide the money fairly? Or will the tempting prospect of more cash lead them to vote each other out?

Only time can spill the beans on whether greed and suspicion will steal the spotlight, but before we get all wrapped up in the thrill, let's take a moment to swoon over the stunning backdrop of this mind-blowing Netflix showdown. If you're wondering where The Trust was filmed, stick around because we have the answer!

Where was Netflix's reality competition show 'The Trust' filmed?

Drumroll, please! For all you curious cats out there, The Trust was filmed in a ridiculously lavish oceanside villa in the stunning and sunny Dominican Republic. Nestled on the island of Hispaniola in the Caribbean Sea's Greater Antilles archipelago, this is the backdrop where the magic — and maybe a little mayhem — happens!

According to the behind-the-scenes scoop from Ready Set Cut, the producers had their sights set on a locale that not only offered jaw-dropping scenery but also provided the perfect playground for the challenges that'll keep the players on their toes (including one where they spill anonymous secrets about each other).

Now, for the juicy details — The Trust was filmed in early 2023, and the fabulous host Brooke Baldwin couldn't wait to spill the news. On March 23, she took to Instagram to share that filming had officially "wrapped."

'The Trust' contestants dove into filming with zero clue what they were in for!

Ahead of the season premiere, The Trust contestant Julie Theis revealed she and the rest of the cast went into filming totally blind. On Dec. 26, 2023, she told her Instagram followers, "When I left to go film The Trust, I had no clue what the show was going to be. And looking back on that ... that was pretty insane."

"I had no clue it was Netflix," she said, adding that producers were tight-lipped about the show's plot. "They kept it so secret from us. ... I was just out here gambling with my life along with the other 11 strangers!"