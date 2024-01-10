Home > Television > Reality TV Netflix's 'The Trust: A Game of Greed' Season 1 Has Arrived — Here's the Schedule Season 1 of Netflix's reality competition series 'The Trust' has a total of eight episodes. Read on for when each episode will drop on the platform. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 10 2024, Published 10:30 a.m. ET Source: CARLOS RODRIGUEZ/NETFLIX

New from Netflix in 2024 is the reality competition series The Trust: A Game of Greed, where strangers are given a $250,000 trust to share with two options: split it evenly or get greedy and try to cut each other out.

Former CNN correspondent Brooke Baldwin hosts the eight-episode series, which premiered on Netflix on Jan. 10, 2024. However, unlike scripted series in which all episodes are typically dropped at once, The Trust will continue to drop new episodes over three weeks. Below, we share the schedule for Season 1 of The Trust.

Source: Netflix

'The Trust: A Game of Greed' Season 1 Schedule:

The Trust: A Game of Greed is new on Netflix for 2024. The competition reality TV premiered on Wednesday, Jan. 10, and will continue to roll out new episodes over a three-week period. Here is the schedule. The Trust Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4: available as of Jan. 10

The Trust Episodes 5, 6, 7: available on Jan. 17

The Trust Episode 8 (the season finale): available on Jan. 24

Source: Netflix 'The Trust' Season 1 contestants Brian Firebaugh, Bryce Lee, Tolú Ekundare, Lindsey Anderson, and Jay Patterson

How does 'The Trust: A Game of Greed' work?

In Season 1 of The Trust: A Game of Greed, 11 strangers are brought together and presented with a quarter of a million dollars ($250,000), aka The Trust. Contestants all start with equal shares of the money, and in an ideal world, they would cooperate for the duration of the game so in the end, they can split the money evenly.

But during their stay in the villa, they learn about each other’s backgrounds and personalities through a series of tests designed to stir the pot. Contestants might begin to dislike some of their peers and try to cut them out of the money.

Source: Netflix 'The Trust' Season 1 contestant Brian Firebaugh and host Brooke Baldwin

While eliminations are not mandatory, the allure of pocketing a bigger share of the money may prompt contestants to send someone home. At the end of each episode, there will be a trust ceremony, where players will meet with host Brooke Baldwin individually to reveal whether or not they wish to eliminate someone. If a contestant votes to eliminate another player, they are not required to disclose this information to the rest of the group.