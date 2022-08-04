Here's What the Survival Experts Who Won 'Alone' Have Been up to Lately

Georgia-born survivalist Alan Kay — who, at the time of the show, was 40 years old — took home the crown in Season 1 of Alone. Alan spent a total of 56 days in the wild, where he was forced to whether the elements of Vancouver Island. Following his time on the show, Alan shared his survival skills by way of his social media accounts.

However, Alan hasn’t had much of a digital footprint since his last Facebook post in 2019.