Season 7 of 'Alone' Saw the Longest Stay in the Show's History

Jul. 7 2022

In the world of reality television, Alone is by far the most demanding competition show. The drama of watching individuals survive some of the harshest conditions known to man for as long as they can is riveting, but plenty of other shows do this too. History Channel’s Alone takes the premise one step further by having contestants brave the wilderness all by themselves.

Survival shows are meant to test the skills of the contestants but on Alone, no one knows how the other contestants are faring in the game, which makes it an impressive test of resilience and stamina as well. So, in the nine seasons of the show, which contestants have managed to last the longest?

What has been the longest stay on 'Alone'?

Alone has been on the air since 2015 and the show doesn’t get any easier for the intrepid individuals who choose to compete and self-document their daily struggles while trying to survive in extreme locations. But each season gives fans plenty to talk about when it comes to the show’s daring and dangerous challenges.

The adventure reality game show tests the survival skills of its contestants by having them fend for themselves for as long as they can in the wilderness, with 10 pre-approved tools to help them with their everyday tasks. With so many contestants having participated in this grueling competition since its inception, fans are curious to know which one of them has lasted the longest.

Per Wikipedia, Season 7’s Roland Welker comes out at the top with exactly 100 days spent in the wilderness by himself, before he was crowned the winner of that season and awarded the largest cash prize in the show’s history of $1 million. After growing up in the mountains of Shiloh, Penn., Roland had dedicated his entire life to “an existence of an all-season subsistence hunter/trapper,” so it was little surprise when this highly accomplished survivalist won out against the other contestants.

These days, the self-titled “Last Bushman” offers fans a chance to go on a hunt with him. All you have to do is fill out your information on his website and he will get back to you. He also hosted the “Lets Get Woodsy Survival Camp" in 2021, but it’s unclear if he plans to host another one.

The runner-up for the longest stay on Alone goes to Season 8’s Zachary Fowler. Zachary spent 87 days alone in the wilderness of Patagonia in South America. According to Bangor Daily News, when Zachary entered the competition, he was a “husky” 223 pounds, but by the time he was on the helicopter going home, he was 70 pounds lighter, weighing in at 153 pounds.

Coming in third place for the longest that anyone has lasted on Alone is Season 6 winner Jordan Jonas. Before coming on the show, Jordan had spent years living as a fur trapper in Siberia, Russia, arguably one of the harshest and most remote places on Earth.

Jordan was a delight to watch on the show as he not only survived in the merciless conditions of the Arctic, he appeared to be having fun doing so. “When it did end, I was kind of asking them if my wife could stay,” Jordan told Peter Sagal on NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me.

Alone airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on the History Channel.

