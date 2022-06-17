‘Alone’ Has a Very Specific List of Items Contestants Can Bring — and the Devil’s in the Details

It's difficult to not be obsessed with the idea of living off-grid. Completely self-sustainable without having to worry about other structures/businesses/entities to just survive and hopefully thrive. It's probably a way of life that more and more people are contemplating, now that the economy is in shambles, and housing is becoming increasingly more difficult to afford.

This fascination with "roughing it" living could also be why shows like Alone are so successful. And if you've ever thought about appearing on the program you've probably wondered: What can you bring on it?