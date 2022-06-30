'Alone' Contestant Drops out of Season 9 Due to Medical Reasons

However, it isn't the dangerous polar bears that force Benji out of the televised competition. He gets taken down by a beaver or grouse (it’s unconfirmed exactly whether the rodent or the bird was the culprit).

On Day 24, after spending some time sharpening and cleaning his tools, Benji gets to work on a fleshing beam, a tool that allows one to remove the fat and meat from the skin of an animal. He uses the beam to get as much meat off his beaver hide as he can, and plans to render the fat to preserve it.