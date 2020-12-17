Here's Where You've Seen the New "Jake" From State Farm Before

If the recent and current State Farm commercials feel odd but you can't figure out why, it's because the original Jake from State Farm has been replaced.

But who's the new actor who plays Jake from State Farm ? Here's what you need to know.

The original Jake from State Farm debuted in 2011, and his name was Jake Stone. He was a real State Farm employee who won the company casting call and effectively became the face of the brand.

But those are probably not the only places you've seen Kevin before. According to his IMDb page, the actor has been working hard for the past 10 years, and in films like Miles Away, Emmanuel and Me, ism, and Jack Squared.

That actor's name is Kevin Mimms, or Kevin Miles — he seems to go by both. Kevin has been in countless commercials for brands other than State Farm, like Coors Light, Panera Bread, Henry's Hard Sparkling Water, T-Mobile, Hyundai, McDonald's, eBay, Taco Bell, and Bose.

The new Jake from State Farm's name isn't actually Jake anymore. Rather than tap another employee to play a version of himself on TV, State Farm decided to cast an actual actor for the role this time around.

But not everyone's ready to say bye to the old Jake.

You can learn more about Kevin by following him on Instagram, where we happened to find out that he is good friends with The Act's Joey King. "You inspire me," he wrote on his page on the occasion of the actress's 21st birthday. "From workouts that make us feel nauseous, to life talks & poop talks, I'm having a blast with you in my life fam. Thanks for welcoming me into your life with open arms. I love you kid. Elbow Amigos for life."

But it's also difficult not to notice that many viewers who had become enamored with the original Jake just aren't feeling his new replacement. The comments on the new Jake's YouTube commercials have been receiving a lot more negativity than praise, which is likely just a result of the fact that everyone had gotten used to the old Jake.

According to State Farm's assistant VP of marketing Patti Morris, while the original Jake "did great at delivering his famous line, 'Uh ... khakis,' ... this expanded role is very demanding, and is best filled by a professional actor" rather than someone who needs to go back to his actual State Farm job between takes.