Jake Paul Says He Wants to Film a Blackface Comedy Skit in Response to Another Celeb "This is how humans should be. We should f--king make fun of each other, and I don't see in color — I see in truth and comedy." By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 8 2026, 11:17 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Influencer Jake Paul's climb to fame began with scandalous social media content. While he never really stopped with the scandalous part, the influencer became more known for his boxing and acting rather than his social media. However, he's expressed interest in returning to making clips and, of course, he's doing so in the most controversial way possible.

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When appearing on the podcast This Past Weekend With Theo Von, Jake told the host that he wants to film a blackface comedy skit. Upon explaining why, he cited another influencer and their viral clip, presumably taking it as a green light for him to make similar content.

Source: MEGA

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Jake Paul says he wants to film a blackface comedy skit.

Jake Paul referenced fellow influencer/comedian Druski when talking to Theo about his potential skit. The comedian had made a skit titled "How Conservative Women in America Act," in which he posed as Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk. To say it went viral would be an understatement.

While one could argue the ethics of mocking a widow so recently after her husband's passing, that didn't seem to be what struck Jake about Druski's clip. Instead, the influencer was more interested in the fact that the comedian wore "whiteface" for his Erika costume.

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Source: YouTube / @druski

Apparently, Jake is serious enough about the idea that he called various makeup artists to get the ball rolling. A viral clip on Reddit shows Jake telling Theo that he planned to make a response video to Druski's skit because "why not?" Jake added, "Druski just dropped this, and he's done it a couple of times. I f--king love it. This is great. This is how humans should be. We should f--king make fun of each other, and I don't see in color — I see in truth and comedy."

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When Theo suggested Jake ask Druski to team up with him on the skit, Jake insisted that would be prejudiced. He went on to say that he believed for the sake of truly equal treatment, he should make the clip without permission, just as Druski made his. So far, Druski has not commented on Jake's plans, or interview with Theo, at all.

Source: MEGA

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The internet weighed in on Jake's plans.

To no one's surprise at all, the comments section was not on Jake's side. Interestingly, people didn't seem to mind Theo's agreement with Jake in the clip, as they felt it was insincere. One commenter wrote, "Theo’s 'yeah' translates roughly to 'it’s your career, bro.'" Another commenter pointed out, tongue-in-cheek, that the boxer might be injured with, "How hard did Anthony Joshua hit him? It's like he had all the common sense knocked out of him from that last punch."