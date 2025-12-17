Distractify
Rob and Michele Reiner's Other Children Have Released a Statement About Their Deaths

"They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends."

Jennifer Tisdale - Author
By

Published Dec. 17 2025, 1:30 p.m. ET

Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner Released a Statement About Their Parents's Deaths
Source: Instagram/@michelereiner

Following the tragic murders of Rob and Michele Reiner, condolences have poured in from friends and strangers. The couple was found fatally stabbed in their Brentwood home on Dec. 14, 2025. Their bodies were discovered by their youngest child, Romy Reiner. Police quickly arrested 32-year-old Nick Reiner, their middle child, and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder. The Reiners had three biological children and one daughter, whom Rob adopted during his first marriage to Penny Marshall.

As of this writing, Michele's Instagram is still public. The last photo she posted was from March 2024, and is of the entire family plus former Beatle Paul McCartney. They were visiting Rob on the set of the Spinal Tap sequel, in which Paul has a cameo. Everyone is all smiles apart from Nick, who looks wide-eyed and miserable. Jake and Romy are featured heavily on Michele's Instagram. A few days after their parents' deaths, the siblings have released a statement.

(L-R): Michele Reiner, Rob Reiner, Romy. Reiner, Jake Reiner, and Nick Reiner
Source: Instagram/@michelereiner
Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner released a heartbreaking statement about their parents' deaths.

In a statement obtained by The New York Times, Jake and Romy said the loss of their parents is "horrific and devastating." It continues, "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day." The siblings said this is something no one should ever experience. "They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends."

Jake and Romy asked for privacy and for "speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave." Rob's adopted daughter Tracy has also responded to the deaths of her father and Michele, telling NBC News she came from the greatest family ever. "I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock."

