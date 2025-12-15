Penny Marshall Once Said She Stayed in Relationships a Long Time to Make Sure They Were Over Penny Marshall and Rob Reiner were once a powerful comedy duo. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 15 2025, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

When it comes to classic iconic Hollywood couples, several spring to mind. There was Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, and of course Sonny and Cher. It seems as if celebrity pairings before the 1980s had a certain kind of elegant vibe to them. No offense to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who are equally as known for their legal issues as their resumes.

There was something about old and oldish Hollywood that felt more glamorous than scandalous, though the folks from days of yore were also steeped in controversy. Because social media and the internet didn't exist as we know them, some former high-profile couples have all but been forgotten. Take Penny Marshall and Rob Reiner's relationship, for example. Not only were they married, but they dominated the comedy small screen at the same time. Here's what we know.

Source: Wikimedia Commons; ABC News

Penny Marshall and Rob Reiner's relationship could have started sooner.

In her 2014 memoir My Mother Was Nuts, Penny revealed that she and Rob grew up on the same street in the Bronx. Despite the fact that in the 1950s kids were definitely playing outside more than they do now, Penny and Rob never met. She later joked that they lived on a very wide street, reported CNN.

Before they found each other again, but technically for the first time, Penny went to the University of New Mexico. She only lasted two years and ended up pregnant at 21. She married Michael Henry, a football player, in 1963 and soon after gave birth to their daughter, Tracy. They divorced in 1966.

In an interview with the Television Academy, Rob revealed that before he was cast as Michael Stivic on All in the Family, he auditioned for four women, one of whom was Penny. This would have been in the late 1960s. Rob said the show's creator, Norman Lear, liked Sally Struthers better for the part of Gloria, Michael's love interest. Penny lost the part, but gained a boyfriend. They got married in 1971 and divorced a decade later.

Why did Penny Marshall and Rob Reiner divorce?

Both Penny and Rob were on wildly popular sitcoms during the bulk of their marriage. All in the Family aired on CBS from 1971 to 1979, while Penny's Laverne and Shirley was on ABC from 1976 to 1983. Two years before they divorced, Penny and Rob filmed something with Merv Griffin while in Italy. They didn't speak much about their marriage, but there were some glimpses into it.

Merv asked Penny if she was always on the lookout for bits that could be incorporated into her show. Rob very proudly said she always noticed funny things. Penny seemed a bit tired and said as much during the interview. This was a common occurrence for the actor, who was always telling her doctor about her exhaustion. They did enjoy going to Hawaii, but while at home, they enjoyed meals cooked by a housekeeper.