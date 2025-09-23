Blake Lively's Posts Spur Rumors of Divorce from Ryan Reynolds — What's Really Happening? "Blake Lively crash out was 10000% on my 2025 bingo card." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 23 2025, 5:13 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When it comes to It Ends with Us star Blake Lively and her Deadpool husband Ryan Reynolds, they're used to making controversial headlines. Often together in news stories, the duo has been high-profile for the entire duration of their relationship. But is that relationship coming to an end?

After a series of unusual posts to social media, Blake is now sparking speculation that she may be divorcing Ryan. Here's what we know about the truth behind those rumors and what fans have to say about her bizarre posts.

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds getting a divorce?

Blake and Ryan tied the knot in 2012, two years after they met. Are they over and done with? As far as we can tell, they haven't announced plans to divorce. But some super sleuths on the internet believe that the relationship is over, and they've come with receipts to prove it.

TikTok user @thisisdanabowling discussed the theory in a video shared to social media. In the theory, fans are looking at posts Blake shared to social media to determine that she has entered a stage of reflection and nostalgia that every woman enters when her relationship is over and she's redefining herself through her past. In the video, Dana highlighted a number of Instagram posts made by Blake, which are throwbacks to her Gossip Girl era, and show the Hollywood star reminiscing on relationships from her past.

But, as Dana pointed out, the posts are particularly unusual because none of the people Blake is reminiscing about were particularly close to her. And in at least one, Blake shared a photo of herself with the late Michelle Trachtenburg, and it was unflattering to say the least. So, are Blake and Ryan divorcing? There is no confirmation of a split, as of the publication of this article.

Social media is completely unserious about Blake's bizarre posts.

Fans have buzzed with theories about what it all might mean, but the most common theory seems to simply be that Blake is having a crash-out. Which would be unsurprising, if true, due to the pressure she has been under from public scrutiny due to a high-profile lawsuit against former It Ends with Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

In the comment section of Dana's video, fans weighed in. One wrote, "Blake Lively crash out was 10000% on my 2025 bingo card." Another scoffed, "It’s giving 'I peaked in HS'."

One fan mused that Blake was hoping to summon feelings from happier times, writing, "She wants us to remember we used to like her." Another agreed, opining, "It’s probably just a cry for help. She thinks she can play on ppl’s nostalgia."