Rob Reiner and Billy Crystal Were Friends For 50 Years Prior to Reiner's Death The two met more than a decade before When Harry Met Sally.

If you've ever seen When Harry Met Sally, you're likely aware that Billy Crystal cemented his status as one of the world's biggest stars while making that movie. Following the death of the movie's director, Rob Reiner, we're also learning more about the decades of friendship that existed between Rob and Billy.

Rob and Billy were friends for years before they made that movie together, and that friendship hasn't dimmed in the decades since. Here's what we know about the lasting friendship the two of them forged.

Source: Mega

Inside Rob Reiner and Billy Crystal's decades of friendship.

According to reporting from ABC7 Los Angeles, Billy and Larry David were both spotted at Rob's house on Dec. 14 after the news broke that he had been killed. Billy reportedly "looked like he was about to cry," according to one neighbor who saw him. Part of the reason Billy raced to his friend's house is that the two have known each other for nearly 50 years. They first met back in 1975 when Billy was cast as one of Rob's friends on All in the Family.

“I hadn’t met Rob before, and here we were cast as best friends,” Billy wrote in a guest column on his friendship with Rob for The Hollywood Reporter. "What impressed me the most about Rob was, one, he was so genial, but two, he was so smart ... It’s a very impressive combination of talents that I first met — plus, he was just hilarious.” Their chemistry on screen worked so well that Billy thought they should translate it to real life.

"We said, ‘It feels right onstage, why don’t we just continue this in our lives?’ We became the closest of friends," Billy explained. Billy also said that he had a very good relationship with Rob's father, Carl Reiner. “That's one of the great blessings. Rob is my dearest friend, and then Carl and I had a whole separate, wonderful relationship where we would speak … He was just a giant."

One of my favorite things in the whole world was finding out that Billy Crystal improvised the whole accent thing and when he asks Meg Ryan to repeat “I would be proud to partake of your pecan pie” she laughs and looks right at Rob Reiner off camera, but he just kept rolling pic.twitter.com/kG98h1wdi0 — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) December 15, 2025 Source: X/@TomZohar

Rob and Billy worked together several times.

Although Rob and Billy's most famous collaboration is When Harry Met Sally, Billy also had smaller roles in Rob's films, including This Is Spinal Tap and The Princess Bride. Billy even showed up for the decades-later sequel to Spinal Tap, which was released just this year.

When it came time to cast him in When Harry Met Sally, though, Rob, told People that he was initially resistant to the idea. “Whenever you do something this personal and you’re best friends, if it doesn’t work, it’s like, ‘Oy!’ ” he explained. “Finally, I said, ‘Aw, f--k it; he’s perfect!’ The biggest laugh in any film I’ve ever done was a line Billy came up with: ‘I’ll have what she’s having.’”