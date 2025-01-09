Hollywood Icon Billy Crystal Has Built a Remarkable Fortune Over His Legendary Career Billy Crystal's net worth is estimated to be $50 million. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 9 2025, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Arguably one of Hollywood's most beloved stars, Billy Crystal has carved an unforgettable path in the entertainment industry as an actor, comedian, and filmmaker. From groundbreaking TV and theater performances to iconic roles on the big screen, Billy has consistently demonstrated why he's considered a legend in Hollywood.

Plus, with a career spanning decades, it's no surprise that many fans are curious about his financial success. Here's what you need to know about Billy Crystal's net worth.

What is Billy Crystal's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Billy Crystal's net worth currently stands at a whopping $50 million. As predicted, the majority of his wealth comes from his long and successful career as an actor, comedian, and filmmaker.

Billy first rose to fame in the 1970s as a stand-up comedian, but it was in the 1980s that his career truly took off with his notable roles in the TV series Soap and on the late-night live sketch comedy variety show Saturday Night Live.

His success continued in Hollywood, with iconic roles in films such as When Harry Met Sally..., City Slickers, Analyze This, and the Monsters, Inc. franchise, where he voiced the lovable Mike Wazowski.

In addition to his acting work, Billy is an accomplished writer, director, and producer, with numerous successful projects across film, television, and theater. He is especially celebrated for his one-man Broadway show 700 Sundays, which earned him a Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event.

Billy is also an accomplished author, having written five books, including his memoir Still Foolin' Em. The audiobook version was even nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album in 2014! But beyond his impressive acting and writing career, Billy Crystal made his mark as an Oscar host. He's helmed the Academy Awards ceremony nine times, cementing his status as one of the most memorable and successful hosts in the event's history.

Billy Crystal's house was destroyed in the L.A. wildfires.

On Jan. 8, 2025, Billy Crystal shared a statement with People and revealed that he and his wife, Janice, had lost their longtime home in the Pacific Palisades due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. "Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing," the actor said in his statement. "We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy."

Billy continued, "Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this."