Kurt Russell Seems to Be Doing Just Fine and Isn't Suffering From Flesh-Eating Cancer The rumors about Kurt Russell's health are running rampant, and they don't sound good! By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 9 2025, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The internet has become one of the most influential parts of our lives, and if you’re not careful about where you’re getting your information, it could lead you down the wrong path. From rumors to allegations to straight-up lies, the internet can concoct some wild theories, some of which we’re here to debunk, and they involve Hollywood legend Kurt Russell.

Fans have become increasingly worried about Kurt lately, especially given his lack of online presence, while his partner of over 40 years, Goldie Hawn, is very active on social media. So, is everything okay with Kurt, and why are some sources suggesting he’s sick or worse, passed away? Let’s dive in!

What happened to Kurt Russell?

Source: Mega See, Kurt's just fine! Here he is with Goldie in Aspen at the end of December 2024.

These days, it seems Kurt has left the flashing lights and cameras behind as he focuses on spending time with family. At 73, it’s understandable that he might not feel the need to update fans on his everyday life through social media.

While we can appreciate fans' concerns, especially since Kurt was nowhere to be found in the family’s November 2024 SKIMS commercial, which featured several members, including Goldie and Kate Hudson, wearing holiday-themed SKIMS pajamas, maybe he’s just not a SKIMS guy.

Although Kurt wasn’t featured in the Skims ad, he did appear in a video during a family Super Bowl gathering, where their dog, Roy Hawn Russell, made his debut in a Super Bowl commercial. In the video, Kurt looked upbeat and healthy. Speaking of health, Kurt’s been the subject of rumors regarding his well-being, so let’s take a closer look at that.

Is Kurt Russell ill?

There has been no official confirmation that Kurt is suffering from any illness, despite several sources — all of which are questionable — claiming he was hospitalized in 2023 and suffers from Peutz-Jeghers Syndrome (PJS), a rare genetic disorder that can cause dark spots on the skin.

Kurt has not confirmed that he has PJS, and while photos have surfaced showing him with a bruised face and black lumps around his lips, let's not forget AI is pretty talented and can create convincing images. With no concrete evidence to support these claims and a Dec. 18, 2024, Instagram post showing Kurt (from September 2024) on the set of Access Daily looking perfectly fine, it seems Kurt is in good health.

In addition to health rumors, Kurt Russell was also the victim of a death hoax in 2023.

Aside from random sources claiming Kurt is ill, he also faced death rumors in 2023. The rumor reportedly started from a viral YouTube video, which has since been taken down, from the account “The Late Actor Today,” claiming Kurt had died.

The video was narrated by an AI-generated voice that didn’t go into much detail about the death, not even providing a reason, stating it was still under investigation. Kurt wouldn’t be the first victim of a death hoax, other big names like Terry Crews and Steve Harvey were recently caught in similar hoaxes themselves.